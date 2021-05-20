Tornado warning for Harrison County expired as storms continue in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Harrison County until 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Our storm team is bringing you live coverage.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Hallsville, or eight miles southeast of Longview, moving north at 25 mph at 4:20 p.m. when this warning was issued.

