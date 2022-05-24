TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Keeping in line with the past several years, it looks like 2022 will come with another above-average hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

On Tuesday, the agency announced that based on the Climate Prediction Center with the National Weather Service their yearly forecast for hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

The statement said NOAA is predicting between 14-21 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes, including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3 or higher).

“Early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready. Throughout the hurricane season, NOAA experts will work around-the-clock to provide early and accurate forecasts and warnings that communities in the path of storms can depend on to stay informed.” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo

The agency predicts a 65% chance of an above-average season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA said the increased activity that is anticipated this hurricane season is based on the following factors: