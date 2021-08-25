Here are some tips to stay prepared for this upcoming 2021 Hurricane season

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins today, June 1, 2021, lasting through November 30, 2021. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook predicting an above-average season.

“Last year’s hurricane season was extremely active and brought many challenges to our community and surrounding areas. However, our EBR first responders and stakeholders remain Red Stick Ready for this year’s hurricane season, and I encourage each of you to do the same,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Take time this week to prepare your homes, families, and neighbors. Together we can ensure a resilient and Red Stick Ready East Baton Rouge Parish!”

2021 Hurricane Preparedness Tips:

Make an emergency plan.

Discuss the latest CDC guidance on COVID-19 and how it may affect your hurricane planning efforts.

Develop a plan with your household members that outlines what to do, how to find each other, and how to communicate if a hurricane strikes.

Don’t forget a plan for your pets!

Restock your emergency supply kit with the necessary items.

Have a 3 day supply of water and food for each person in your household.

Include medication, disinfectant supplies, face coverings, personal hygiene items, personal identification, and pet supplies in your kit.

Make sure your home is prepared.

Trim or remove damaged trees and limbs.

Secure loose items and clear gutters.

Fuel your vehicles, generators, and gas cans. Consider purchasing a portable generator and additional gas cans.

Check your insurance coverage. Keep a copy with you – paper or electronic.

Use the BuddySystem™ to check on your neighbors, friends and family.

Stay informed by:

Following Red Stick Ready on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Downloading the free Red Stick Ready app on your smartphone.

Text “REDSTICKREADY” to 225-243-9991 to receive preparedness information.

Monitoring your local weather radio and TV stations for the latest forecasts.

Visiting www.redstickready.com and brla.gov/HurricanePrep for information and preparedness tips.

For more information contact MOHSEP at (225) 389-2100, follow us @RedStickReady on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, download the Red Stick Ready mobile application – free on Apple and Android devices by searching “Red Stick Ready”, and text “RedStickReady” to 225-243-9991 to receive preparedness information.