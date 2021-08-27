Louisiana governor provides update on Hurricane Ida as it moves towards Gulf this weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (KETK)- Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards provides a briefing on Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to move into the Gulf this weekend.
Trending Right Now
Don't Miss
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
Community Calendar
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
KETK Twitter & Facebook
FOX51 Twitter & Facebook
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Livestream Alerts Newsletter