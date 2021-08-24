Tracking The Tropics: Caribbean disturbance could enter Gulf this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We’ve had a fairly active season so far with eight storms in the Atlantic Basin, three of which went through the Gulf of Mexico. Now, a fourth storm is projected to strengthen in the Caribbean and then head into the warm waters of the Gulf, with possible impacts from Texas to Louisiana late weekend into next week.

Current look in the tropics

Currently, there are three disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. A general look would show that the storm in the central Atlantic would be of concern next, with a “High” chance of formation in the next few days.

However, the area that we are monitoring is located west of the Caribbean Islands and north of the continent of South America. As of 7 PM Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center says a 60% chance of tropical formation in the next 5 days.

Forecast models

While impacts to the United States would not be until Sunday or Monday of next week, there is already intense focus on how the models will play this storm out. We will show you the latest forecast model data, but please know it will change often and a lot through the end of the week. For reference, we will use two main forecast models: the Global Forecast System (GFS or Global Model) & the European model.

Valid from the model runs on Tuesday morning 8/24/21, the GFS takes the storm to the Texas area by Monday afternoon. At the same timeframe, the European model takes the storm to Louisiana.

Regardless of track, storm can intensify

Last week, Hurricane Grace became a major Category 3 storm as it made landfall in Mexico. This was due to the warm ocean waters. This combined with weak wind shear can allow storms to become stronger. That looks very likely if this storm enters the Gulf. Below are the current Gulf water temperatures.

Nothing set in stone yet

In the next few days, we will get more updates on how the storm will track. I anticipate by Wednesday to see tropical models issued on the storm, and that will provide a better picture of the overall storm direction and motion with time.

Each Wednesday, there is a Tracking The Tropics live stream. This is scheduled again for Wednesday at 1 PM. Our Nexstar team of Meteorologists will provide the latest updates to all three storms and their impacts to the United States. You can watch that on our East Texas Storm Team or KETK apps.