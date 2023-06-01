WATCH: The season premiere of Tracking the Tropics will be live Thursday, June 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — June 1 marks the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, and like clockwork, WFLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli and WKRG Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth are already tracking a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters first spotted the system on Tuesday and reported low odds of development over a two-day period. By Thursday morning, those 10% odds of formation rose to 50%.

The system is forecast to move across the Florida Peninsula over the weekend and emerge into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by early next week.

“The area of showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico is a little more organized this morning,” WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “However, impacts to the Gulf Coast states remain the same. Deep, tropical moisture will lead to high rain chances close to home each afternoon through Saturday.”

She added, “Although brief flooding is possible with these slower-moving tropical downpours, major impacts are not expected anywhere in the state of Florida, regardless of development.”

The forecast is in line with predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) which expects a “near-normal” 2023 hurricane season.

NOAA forecasted between 12 and 17 total named storms from now until Nov. 30. Of those, five to nine will be hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes.

NOAA said it has 70% confidence in these ranges, citing the high potential for El Nino development this summer. El Nino’s effects often suppress Atlantic hurricane activity, leading to fewer named systems.

While we may not know when exactly that first storm will strike, we’ve already known its name for years. The World Meteorological Organization maintains several lists of 21 names that are used in a six-year rotation.

If the names on the 2023 list sound familiar, it’s likely because you heard them in 2017. The first named storm of 2023: Arlene.

List of names for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

Arlene Harold Ophelia Bret Idalia Philippe Cindy Jose Rina Don Katia Sean Emily Lee Tammy Franklin Margot Vince Gert Nigel Whitney

According to the NOAA website, “Storms are given short, distinctive names to avoid confusion and streamline communications.”

