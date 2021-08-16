Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall, brings heavy rain to northwest Florida

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Hurricane Center reports that Fred has made landfall in the Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon as a strong tropical storm.
Currently, heavy rain and strong winds are impacting the east portion of the Florida Panhandle. The next 12 hours will continue to increase flooding across this region as the storm tracks northeast.
We continue to monitor two additional storms in the Atlantic Basin. Grace is set to move through the Caribbean, including Haiti where a major earthquake hit this past weekend. Also, Tropical Depression #8 near Bermuda is forecasted to become Henri (pronunciation: ahn-REE).