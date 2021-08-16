Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall, brings heavy rain to northwest Florida

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Hurricane Center reports that Fred has made landfall in the Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon as a strong tropical storm.

215 PM CDT 16 August — National Weather Service WSR-88D radar data indicates that Tropical Storm #Fred has made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida.



Fred's maximum sustained winds at landfall are estimated to be 65 MPH.



Latest: https://t.co/vbprzkjSVW pic.twitter.com/rU2DnV8oMH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 16, 2021

Currently, heavy rain and strong winds are impacting the east portion of the Florida Panhandle. The next 12 hours will continue to increase flooding across this region as the storm tracks northeast.

We continue to monitor two additional storms in the Atlantic Basin. Grace is set to move through the Caribbean, including Haiti where a major earthquake hit this past weekend. Also, Tropical Depression #8 near Bermuda is forecasted to become Henri (pronunciation: ahn-REE).