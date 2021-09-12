Tropical Storm Nicholas forms, heavy rain to East Texas mid-week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas, the 15th named storm in the Atlantic basin, formed Sunday morning in the Bay of Campeche and will move up to the western Gulf this week. Rain chances will increase starting Monday in parts of our area, but the potential of heavy rain could impact East Texas on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Be sure to download our East Texas Storm Team app. We will have a Tracking The Tropics live stream from our team of meteorologists across the country. You can also look at the latest track of Nicholas and see the tropical model output. As the storm gets closer to the US mainland, Futurecast will provide another look at the storm arrival/track/timing. Download for Apple and Android devices.

LATEST STORM POSITION & TRACK

Below are the most current position and forecast track of Nicholas’ for the next few days. To see a closer look at the storm path, view our Interactive Radar.

Preliminary look at the rainfall potential in our area shows the heaviest (2+ inches) could fall across southern counties (south of HWY 79). North of HWY 79, 2 inches or less.

Gulf Analysis

This storm has the potential to strengthen more than forecasted due to relatively warm water temperatures. Also, the storm has little to no wind shear. A lack of wind shear can enable the storm to strengthen more.

More analysis and an updated look at the forecast for this week will come later today. Join Meteorologist John Adams today at 5 PM on KETK for the latest.