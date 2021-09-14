Videos: Sarah Alegre and Frank Jefferson show flooded streets after Nicholas landfall

GALVESTON, Texa (KETK) – Frank Jefferson and Sarah Alegre have traveled down to Galveston to deliver the most updated coverage after Nicholas made landfall.

Streets are flooded after more than a foot of rain was dumped on coastal communities overnight on Tuesday.

Embedded below are photos and videos from them as they look to keep you informed.

Woke up without power and flooded streets in the Galveston area. Heading closer to the coast now for more updates. Lots of debris along the roads @CW39Houston @_frankjefferson @KETK @kfxkfox51 pic.twitter.com/juxJPTEkqX — Sarah Alegre (@SarahEalegre) September 14, 2021

Flooding in Galveston. Some places the water is up to you knees. Please stay safe. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/Lc4uQuquYe — Frank Jelani Jefferson (@_frankjefferson) September 14, 2021

Hurricane #Nicholas made landfall early this morning as a Category 1 storm. Officials along the coast warn of a potentially life-threatening storm surge and up to 18 inches of rain in some areas.

(Video: UGC/KPRC)

LEARN MORE: https://t.co/yEskDpGvJW pic.twitter.com/lbVYbJXBzY — KETK NEWS (@KETK) September 14, 2021

What we’re seeing at the intersection of 61st and Heards Ln. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/PRJ9qzpzl4 — Sarah Alegre (@SarahEalegre) September 14, 2021

