What should be on your hurricane preparedness checklist?

Hurricane season is well underway, and if you haven’t started preparing, then it’s advised that you start before a major hurricane heads toward Texas.

A range of 13 to 20 named storms are predicted and six to 10 have the potential to develop into hurricanes in 2021, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Though hurricanes do not happen everyday, it is important to always stay vigilant. The catastrophic nature of these storms cannot be overstated—they have the power to wipe away whole communities,” said Acting CEO of All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) Jess Thompson. “By staying up to date on your community protocols, talking with your loved ones, and creating an action plan, it could save many lives, including your own.”

All Hands and Hearts is an organization dedicated to assisting communities directly affected by natural disasters. The organization stationed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) in southwest Louisiana after hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Whether it’s your first hurricane or you’ve hosted a few hurricane parties in the last decade, it’s always a good measure to be fully prepared.

AHAH Hurricane Prep Checklist:

BEFORE THE STORM

Review your local areas plan/protocol

Sign up for emergency alert systems

Stock up on emergency supplies

Prepare a “go-bag”

Prepare and protect your property

Prepare financially

DURING THE STORM

Stay aware and connected

Double check your emergency supplies

Protect valuable possessions

Take stock of your home

Prepare your vehicle

Protect your property

Charge your cell phone and any devices

AFTER THE STORM

Return to your home once it is deemed safe by local authorities

Wear appropriate protective gear

Document any damage BEFORE you start cleaning up

Reducing mold growth is a must

Unplug any appliances; DO NOT OPEN your refrigerator if it has been flooded

If salvageable, cookware and dishware can be disinfected with a bleach solution

For more hurricane preparedness tips, click here.