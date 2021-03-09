Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warmer With More Humidity

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with high’s in the mid 70’s. Humidity will increase as will the cloud cover but we’ll stay dry for Tuesday. Winds will be a little breezy this afternoon with wind gusts between 20-25mph.

Tonight: Winds will calm slightly overnight with partly cloudy conditions. Low’s will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Humid overnight with a warm start to Wednesday.

Wednesday: Slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Breezy conditions will continue with more humid conditions. Mostly cloudy throughout the day into the night.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy and warmer conditions continue with temperatures in the upper 70’s. It will stay muggy into the end of the week with winds out of the south 5-10 mph.

Friday: The end of the week will stay mostly cloudy but isolated showers could pop up Friday afternoon. Muggy start to the day with temperatures pushing the 80 degree mark. Breeze out of the southwest 5-10 mph

Weekend: Isolated shower chances will continue into Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70’s but we’re monitoring a possible front moving through going into Sunday which could bring a few showers and thunderstorms to end your weekend.