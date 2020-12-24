Christmas Eve Forecast: Chilly for Santa’s journey through East Texas

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, cold, and breezy. High: 51. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and very cold. Low: 28. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 58. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer in the afternoon. Low: 37. High: 64. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 50. High: 69. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 48. High: 58. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. High: 60. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 46. High: 54. Winds: W 15 MPH.

