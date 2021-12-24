Christmas Eve Forecast: Record highs possible Christmas Day

THIS EVENING: Windy with a few passing clouds. Temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds early on, with clouds increasing towards sunrise. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

CHRISTMAS (TOMORROW): Starting mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing in the afternoon. Record highs possible, with highs in the low-80s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the low-60s. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows in the upper-60s. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Lows in the upper-60s. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows in the low-50s. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: E 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows in the low-50s. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.