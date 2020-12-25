Christmas Evening Forecast: Sunshine continues through tomorrow

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies will help our temperatures fall quickly. Low: 38. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer. High: 68. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain chances remaining off to the north. Slightly warmer than Saturday. Low: 52. High: 71. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Clouds will continue to increase with a late chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 62. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers increasing a bit as a front approaches straddles the area from the north. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. High: 64. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances associated with the cold front rolling through. Much cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 51. High: 55. Winds: W 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with very cold temperatures to start. Low: 32. High: 52. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 34. High: 58. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.