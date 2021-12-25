Christmas Evening Forecast: Warmth continues, rain returns Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog possible through 10 AM. Mostly cloudy in the morning, with clouds decreasing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Lows: mid-60s. Highs: mid-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows: upper-60s. Highs: mid-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a few storms as a cold front arrives. The severe weather threat is low at this time. Lows: mid-60s. Highs: low-70s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows: low-50s. Highs: upper-60s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows: low-50s. Highs: low-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SATURDAY): Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers as another cold front arrives. Lows: mid-60s. Highs: low-70s. Wind: W 10 mph.