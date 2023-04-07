TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some light rain and drizzle. Chance of rain: 30%. Low 49. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few showers in the morning. Temperatures will moderate in the afternoon. High: 67. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Low: 52. High: 72. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 74. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 53. High: 76. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54. High: 77. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56. High: 80. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with even warmer temperatures. Low: 58. High: 83. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.