THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine from time to time before it sets. A 20% chance of showers. Temperatures staying mainly in the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s, Wind: S 10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: A 40% chance of showers and storms. Low: 65. High: 79. Wind: SW, changing to NW at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 55. High: 76. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds on the increase. Low: 52. High: 79. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance of showers. Low: 65. High: 82. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 66. High: 82. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 64. High: 85. Wind: S 10 mph.