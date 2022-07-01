TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise, it’ll be very warm and humid in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers here and there. No severe weather is expected. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot as we celebrate our nation’s birthday! Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 76. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.