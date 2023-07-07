TONIGHT: An isolated storm or two prior to midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Otherwise, warm and humid conditions are expected. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 96. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Evening rain chances should keep temperatures right around seasonal averages. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 78. High: 94. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, otherwise, warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 94. Winds: S 101-5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.