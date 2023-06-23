TONIGHT: A storm or two are possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds and warming temperatures. A shower or two are possible in Deep East Texas early in the morning. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 80. High: 101. Winds: S 15 MPH.