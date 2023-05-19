TONIGHT: Scattered storms prior to midnight for areas to the the north of highway 79. Showers and weak storms are possible after midnight to the south of Jacksonville and Henderson through 3 AM. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two early. Much cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 78. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and remaining cool. Low: 65. High: 80. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 60. High: 84 Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 62. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 67. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.