TONIGHT: A few passing clouds as those showers end early. Low: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 99. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Rain chances will remain low with very warm temperatures expected regardless. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. high: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Regardless of rain, it’ll still be warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.