Friday Evening Forecast: A wet weekend, heat builds next week

THIS EVENING: Showers and a few storms likely this evening, especially south of I-20. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 40% chance of rain and storms toward morning. Lows: upper 60s to near 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Widespread coverage of scattered showers and storms by mid-morning through the late afternoon, a 60% chance. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and storms continue, some heavy at times. A 60% chance. Low: 69. High: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Some sunshine, but overall mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of rain and a few storms in the afternoon. Low: 70. High: 83. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain chances decrease slightly, down to a 30% chance. Humid. Low: 72. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain with scattered storms possible. Low: 73. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warmer and heating up! Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise very humid and partly cloudy. Low: 74. High: 89. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.