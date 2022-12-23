TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and very cold once again. Low: 17. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW We’ll warm above freezing by early afternoon for most of East Texas. Temperatures will remain cold but better than the previous two days. High: 35. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 19. High: 43. Winds: W 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 25. High: 51. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 29. High: 55. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 44. High: 66. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Warm with rain chances on the increase. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 68. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances and warm temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.