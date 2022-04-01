THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky with high clouds moving in after 8 PM. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds after 12 AM, and a few showers develop toward Saturday morning. Chances at 20% to 30%, mainly north of I-20. Morning lows in the lower to middle 50s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A few morning showers through 11 AM, chance at 20%. In the afternoon, sunshine returns and the wind increases. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 51. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and more humid. A 60% chance of rain and storms in the evening and overnight. Some storms could turn severe. Low: 59. High: 79. Wind: SE 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning rain and storms end by 9 AM, a 30% chance. Sunshine by the afternoon. Windy & warm. Low: 63. High: 81. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & cooler. Mostly sunny. Low: 58. High: 75. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies but cooler. Low: 49. High: 68. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny & pleasant. Low: 40. High: 72. Wind: NW 10 mph.

