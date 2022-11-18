TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two possible. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 37. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two in the morning. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. High: 50. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 32. High: 53. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Temperatures will remain chilly in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 39. High: 48. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and remaining chilly. Low: 38. High: 59. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two for your Thanksgiving Day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 62. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 43. High: 56. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.