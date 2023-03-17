TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies transitioning into mostly cloudy skies. Low: 41. Winds: NW 20-25 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. High: 58. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. A freeze is likely in the morning. Low: 32. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 33. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures moderating a little bit. Low: 41. High: 63. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 76. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64. High: 78. Winds: S 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 75. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.