Friday Evening Forecast: Clouds, spotty storms this weekend

THIS EVENING: Variable clouds and a few isolated showers ending by 9 PM. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: NE to East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds set to increase from east to west by morning. A 30% chance of rain for TX/LA border counties by morning. Lows: low 70s to upper 60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Increased coverage of scattered storms by midday and afternoon, ending by 8 PM. Mostly cloudy, the chance of rain at 40%. High: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of rain or storms, otherwise mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered storms after 3 PM with a cold front. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South, turning North by the evening at 10 mph. Chance of rain at 30%.

WEDNESDAY (FIRST DAY OF FALL): Cooler and less humid with decreasing clouds. Low: 64. High: 85. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Colder morning and a mild day with sunshine. Low: 57. High: 84. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues. Chilly morning, seasonal afternoon. Low: 56. High: 86. Wind: East 10 mph.

