Friday Evening Forecast: Cloudy & cool to start the weekend

THIS EVENING: Heavier rainfall ending across Deep East Texas & Toledo Bend. However, light rain and drizzle will continue. Temperatures hold in the 50s. Wind: NE, turning North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Lingering drizzle ending after 3 AM. Cloudy, breezy, colder. Lows fall to the lower 50s and some upper 40s. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Staying cloudy. A 20% to 30% chance of rain, mainly south of HWY 84 in the afternoon and evening. Breezy. Highs: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Decreasing clouds and cold. Lows: lower to middle 40s. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Milder. High: 67. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine with clouds. Warmer. Low: 44. High: 71. Wind: East, turning SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase with a cold front by the afternoon. Not as warm. Low: 50. High: 68 (mid-70s south). Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 41. High: 65. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, and a 20% chance of rain late day. Low: 47. High: 72. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Storms possible, some could turn strong or severe. Low: 57. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.