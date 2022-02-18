THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures to the 40s and 30s. Some areas below freezing before 11 PM. Wind: North, NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & colder. Lows: middle 20s, some lower 20s north and east. Freeze & frost expected. Wind: Light & Calm.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and cool. High: 63. Wind: East, Southeast 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine to start with clouds increasing for the afternoon and evening. A 10% to 20% chance of rain by evening and overnight, mainly in Deep East Texas. Low: 38. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 57. High: 74. In the afternoon, a few showers and storms possible. Rain chances during the day at 30%. Monday night into Tuesday, storms possible, mainly north of I-20.

TUESDAY: Scattered storms during the day ahead of a cold front. Still very warm. Isolated severe storms possible. Low: 65. High: 75. Cold front arriving in the evening. Wind: SW 15 mph, turning North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Colder with rain, a 30% chance. Low: 37. High: 42. Wind: North 15 mph. At this time, all precipitation is liquid on contact with the ground.

THURSDAY: More rain and cold, chances at 40%. Low: 36. High: 40. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 34. High: 48. Wind: NW 15 mph.

