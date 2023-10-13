TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 73. Winds: NW 1-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 51. High: 70. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 46. High: 68. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 45. High: 74. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 48. High: 79. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 78. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storms in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 70. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.