TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 60. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 82. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 56. High: 84. Winds: E 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 58. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 61. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies as a front approaches in the evening and may bring a chance of rain in the night. Low: 62. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 59. High: 82. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 55. High: 84. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.