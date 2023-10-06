TONIGHT: A few clouds while we cool off. Low: 56. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 70. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. We’ll have the coolest morning of the season so far. Low: 49. High: 75. Winds: S 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56. High: 82. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 61. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 64. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. We could see a few leftover showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 76. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.