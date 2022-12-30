TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with some drizzle being possible. Temperatures will trend cooler as well. Low : 48. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Clouds will begin to decrease late in the morning. We should see some sunshine in the afternoon. We remain on track for a nice New Year’s Eve Night. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Partly cloudy skies and a little breezy. 2023 will great us with some very warm temperatures. Low: 54. High: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with storms expected. We could see a considerable severe weather threat will all modes of severe weather being a possibility. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 64. High: 73. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures. Low: 52. High: 63. Winds: W 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures trending cooler. Low: 43. High: 60. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 38. High: 57. Winds: N 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 37. High: 58. Winds: E 5 MPH.