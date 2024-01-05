TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog and drizzle to the north. Low: 40. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloud cover in the morning will decrease in the afternoon. High: 54. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 33. High: 62. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Widespread rain with a few storms in Deep East Texas. Severe weather isn’t expected at this time. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 44. High: 61. Winds: S 20-25 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower in the morning. It will be very breezy which will lead to wind chills in the 30s Tuesday afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 37. High: 48. Winds: NW 20-25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 29. High: 60. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 43. High: 68. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A front will move through and drop our temperatures throughout the day. and Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 54. Winds: NW 15 MPH.