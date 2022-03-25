THIS EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 70s into the 50s. Wind: NE, changing to SE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Lows mainly in the mid-40s, though some low-40s are possible. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 51. High: 82. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Staying warm under partly cloudy skies. Low: 57. High: 83. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, mainly late in the day. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: S 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms, especially in the morning. Low: 63. High: 73. Wind: W 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 46. High: 68. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 49. High: 71. Wind: SE 10 mph.