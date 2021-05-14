Friday Evening Forecast: Dry start to the weekend, rain returns Sunday

THIS EVENING: Clear & warm. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds returning by morning. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. High: 83. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely, especially north of HWY 79. This increases by midday into the afternoon. Chances at 40% to 60%. Low: 66. Highs: 70s to lower 80s. Wind: South, Southeast 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with more scattered storms. A 40% chance. Low: 68. High: 82. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms likely, especially late day into the evening and night. Some heavy rain at times. Chances at 60%. Low: 70. High: 81. Wind: SE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heavier rainfall through the first half of the day, isolated storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain at 60%. Low: 64. High: 76. Wind: SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered t-storms in the afternoon, a 40% chance. Warmer. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain with some cloud breaks. Low: 69. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.