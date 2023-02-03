TONIGHT: A few clouds after midnight. Low: 32. Winds: SE 5 MPH.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. High: 59. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 41. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 49. High: 70. Winds: S 15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with increasing rain chances. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 59. High: 68. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies additional showers and cooler afternoon temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 48. High: 60. Winds: NE 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional rain chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 46. High: 62. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 42. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH