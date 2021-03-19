Friday Evening Forecast: Dry weekend expected

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds early followed by clearing skies a little later in the day. Low: 42. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Passing clouds are expected in the afternoon. However, with more hours of sunshine tomorrow we should see those temperatures comfortably climb back into the 60s. High: 64. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds late in the day out ahead of our next storm system. Rain will remain well out to the west and temperatures will not be phased. Highs in the 70s. Low: 45. High: 70. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with some rain arriving in the evening. We could see a few strong storms Monday Night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 68. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with rain chances in the morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 52. High: 70. Winds: Variable 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few spotty showers with slightly cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 69. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Another storm system will move in bringing us an additional chance rain and mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 52. High: 67. Winds: N 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few spotty showers with temperatures trending warmer by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.