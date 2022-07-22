TONIGHT: Rain chances will end early. Clouds will begin to decrease shortly after the rain ends. Low: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 77. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as the heat continues. Low: 75. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.