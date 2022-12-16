THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Temperatures dropping from the 40s into the 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Lows in the low-30s north to the low-40s south.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 31. High: 54. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 46. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 43. High: 49. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies, with a 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas at night. Low: 40. High: 51. Wind: E 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Low: 33. High: 43. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a very cold morning. Low: 24. High: 39. Wind: N 5-10 mph.