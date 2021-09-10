Friday Evening Forecast: Enjoy the weekend, storms return next week

THIS EVENING: Clear & mild. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. A few 60s before 10 PM. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & cool. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Humidity increasing, and returning clouds. A 10% chance of rain for southern counties in the afternoon to evening. Low: 67. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly to mainly cloudy. A 30% to 40% chance of rain and t-storms, especially south of HWY 79. Muggy. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and storm chances increasing to a 30% to 40% probability. Cloudy. Low: 71. High: 84. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 30% to 40%. Mainly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Warming up. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Low rain chance at 20%. Partly cloudy with more humidity. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

