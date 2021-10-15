Friday Evening Forecast: Fall weather returns this weekend, low 40s by Sunday AM

THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds and isolated showers ending in Toledo Bend. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s, a few 50s possible in northern areas. Wind: North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows: middle 40s north to near 50 south. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and much cooler. High: 74. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues with an even colder morning. Low: middle to lower 40s, a few upper 30s. High: 77. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and slightly warmer in the afternoon. Low: 50. High: 80. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds. Slight increase in humidity. Low: 60. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold front brings a 20% chance of showers. Low: 64. High: 80. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler again. Low: 54. High: 56. Wind: North 10 mph.

