Friday Evening Forecast: Hard freeze for Saturday morning, sunshine through weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear and cold. Temperatures to the lower 30s and 20s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Bitter cold with a hard freeze. Lows in the lower 20s and teens. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool in the afternoon. High: 50. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Heavy frost likely to start the day. More sunshine with clouds returning after 4 PM. Low: 30. High: 59. Wind: West 5-10 mph. Overnight Sunday, a 20% chance of rain.

MONDAY: Rain likely, a 60% chance. Low: 40. High: 48. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and staying cool with another cold front. Low: 42. High: 49. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 30. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Chilly. Low: 28. High: 48. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 33. High: 51. Wind: NW 15 mph.

