THIS EVENING: Clouds clearing and very cold. Temperatures into the 20s. Wind: NW 10 mph to NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and frigid. There is a chance of freezing fog across our area due to residual moisture leftover. This would primarily be in west-northwest counties. Lows: upper teens to lower 20s, but lower teens to single digits in these counties: Anderson, Franklin, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Van Zandt, & Wood. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 43. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues. A cold start, milder afternoon. Low: 26. High: 49. Wind: West 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 28. High: 51. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies and much warmer. Low: 30. High: 57. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and a milder afternoon. Low: 36. High: 60. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds. Breezy. Low: 39. High: 60. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 67. Wind: WSW 10 mph.

