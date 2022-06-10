A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF EAST TEXAS TOMORROW FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM. FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE 105-110 DEGREES.

TONIGHT: A few clouds after midnight and remaining humid. Low: 76. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of storms in the afternoon. Our feels like temperatures will range from 105-110 in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 98. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a pop shower and possible. Temperatures will be around 100 degrees in the afternoon with feels like temperatures between 105 and 110. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and still warm/humid. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.