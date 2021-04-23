Storms ending early morning, lower humidity this weekend

Today: Afternoon temperatures in the mid 70's with thunderstorms. A few could be severe. Damaging wind, large hail, flash flooding and an isolated tornado or two are possible in the afternoon into the evening. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast to begin the day as the warm front passes our winds shift to the southwest as the storms move in. A few damaging wind gusts 60+ mph possible. Hail could be over an inch and a half in diameter with potential flash flooding. These showers and storms will continue into the night. Chance for rain 80%

Tonight: Showers and storms begin to end by the middle of the night. Temperatures will be mild in the 60's throughout the night. Winds will shift to the north as the front passes through early on Saturday. 50% chance for showers with rain ending overnight.