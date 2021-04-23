Storms ending early morning, lower humidity this weekend

Flash Flood Watch until 7 AM Saturday for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, & Shelby counties.
OVERNIGHT: Storms remain possible until a cold front arrives. Temperatures: lower to middle 60s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.
SATURDAY: Morning clouds decreasing into the afternoon. Breezy and mild. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: Turning NW 15 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Low: 52. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.
MONDAY: Breezy and more humid with clouds increasing. Low: 57. High: 84. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Another storm threat for central and northern areas, possibly severe. Rain chance at 40%, 20% south of HWY 84. Very warm. Low: 63. High: 85. Wind: SE 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Storms possible again with a chance of severe weather until a cold front arrives. Rain chances at 40%. Low: 66. High: 81. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Cooler start with sunshine and breezy conditions. Low: 50. High: 74. Wind: NW 15 mph.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 48. High: 76. Wind: South 5-10 mph.