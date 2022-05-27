THIS EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: NE, changing to SE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low-60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and increasingly humid. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: S 15 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: NW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: N 5 mph.