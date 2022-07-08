TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with heat and humidity building. There will be a slim chance of rain later in the day. We could see a couple of storms produce some gusty winds and small hail. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 102. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower and hot. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 76. High: 102. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with intense heat. Low: 77. High: 103. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Low: 76. High: 102. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.