TONIGHT: A few clouds after midnight. Low: 80. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds in the morning followed by sunshine in the afternoon. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 80. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.